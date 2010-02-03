Cancer Bats announce UK date

Cancer Bats are returning to the UK for a special London show.

The Bats will head to the Garage on 16 April in support of new album Bears, Mayors, Scraps and Bones - the follow up to 2008´s relentlessly punishing Hail Destroyer.

Rhythm was recently privy to a special playback of the new album, and it´s an absolute belter.

Chock-full of face-melting tracks, powered by Mike Peters´ sublime stickwork, fans of Hail Destroyer will not be disappointed.

The band have also recorded a cover of Beastie Boys classic ‘Sabotage´, with a video set to appear online shortly.

‘Sabotage´ will also be released as part of a two-track EP next month.

Bears, Mayors, Scraps and Bones is slated for an April release.