Bullet For My Valentine reveal new album details

It´s all go at the Bullet For My Valentine camp, with the band announcing details of their new album and a free download.

Drummer Michael ‘Moose´ Thomas and his band of Welsh metallers will release Fever on 26 April.

As if that wasn´t enough to satisfy your metalcore needs, the band are also making the track ‘Begging For Mercy´ available as a free download.

Check out the new song here.

Bullet were also recently announced as part of the stellar line-up for this year´s Download.

They join the likes of AC/DC, Aerosmith, Rage Against The Machine and Them Crooked Vultures in being confirmed for the festival.