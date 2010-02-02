Bloodstock headliners revealed

Heaven And Hell will headline this year´s Bloodstock Open Air.

Vinny Appice will line up alongside Ronnie James Dio, Tony Iommi and Geezer Butler as the band close the festival on 15 August.

The previous night will be co-headlined by Fear Factory and Children Of Bodom.

Cannibal Corpse, Behemoth and Gwar are also among the acts announced for the metal fest so far.

The metal madness kicks off in Derbyshire on 13 August, running until the 15.

Rhythm

caught Heaven And Hell at last year´s Sonisphere and he can safely confirm that Appice and co have certainly still got what it takes to put on one hell of a hard rockin´ show.