AC/DC confirmed for Download

AC/DC are among the monsters of rock confirmed for this year´s Download festival.

Phil Rudd will be laying down the rock-steady beats for the veteran classic rockers at what will be ‘DC´s first appearance at Donington since 1991.

Rhythm´s editor and staff writer caught Rudd and co on their UK tour last year, and both agree that this is one band you have to see before they head off to the retirement home. Check out the video below for a little taster of what to expect at Donington (yes we know, that´s Chris Slade on the kit!).

Andy Copping, Download festival Promoter, enthused: “Download 2010 will be one for the history books. It will see the return of the world´s greatest rock band to the most legendary and spiritual home of rock.”

As if that wasn´t enough to entice you into a weekend full of mud-laden debauchery, next month´s Rhythm cover star Dave Grohl will also be taking to the stage with the almighty Them Crooked Vultures.

In a stellar opening announcement, it was also revealed that the reformed Stone Temple Pilots, the Deftones, Megadeth, Bullet For My Valentine, Motorhead, Wolfmother and Volbeat will all grace the hallowed Donington stage over the weekend of 11-13 June.

For more information visit www.downloadfestival.co.uk