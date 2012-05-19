Prodipe STC-3D Ludovic Lanen review

We'd have no problem recommending this as an ideal inexpensive all-rounder.

In a crowded microphone market it can be hard for a new, multi-pattern studio condenser to find a place.

But after trying it out we hope that the STC-3D breaks through. It's a well priced, well built, styled in a pleasingly chubby metal shell and bearing an endorsement from top French engineer Ludovic Lanen.

The STC-3D is remarkably full featured, with two capsules, allowing omni, cardioid and figure-of-eight with switchable pad and low filter too. Tests of vocals and electric guitar produced pleasingly warm and predictable results.