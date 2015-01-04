Oppo PM-3 Closed-Back Planar Magnetic Headphones review

If you want solid sound quality from your smartphone, these will serve you well.

Oppo's PM-3s offer the fairly unusual combination of planar magnetic drivers housed in closed-back headphones and optimised for use with mobile devices.

Sonically they perform admirably, offering plenty of detail throughout the frequency spectrum.

They're surprisingly 'honest' too - not overly flattering certain frequencies and letting the quality of the music speak for itself, which makes them a solid choice for casual music making duties.

They suit day-to-day use too though, pumping out plenty of volume even when connected to a smartphone, with the closed backs limiting leakage. Combined with their classy look and comfortable design, this adds up to an impressive set of 'all-rounder' headphones.