PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT review

PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT: What is it?

The PreSonus Eris monitor range includes everything from compact multimedia-style desktops right up to larger midfields and subwoofers. The range has now been updated and on the test bench we have the new Sub 8BT. This is a compact front-firing and front-ported subwoofer that combines an 8” paper-composite LF driver with Class AB power amplification (50 Watts RMS), and also includes pass-through connectivity for satellite speakers and plenty of setup controls. As you may have gathered from the name, the Sub 8BT is also Bluetooth equipped.

As you’d expect from PreSonus, build quality is excellent and with a hard-wearing vinyl-laminated coating and strong metal grille protecting the LF cone, you can confidently position the unit at floor level. The MDF cabinet feels suitably rigid with the big rubber feet raising the unit a couple of centimetres, while the overall weight is a reasonable 5.4kg.

PreSonus Eris Sub 8BT: Performance and verdict

In keeping with other 2nd generation Eris monitors, the Sub 8BT includes a multipurpose front panel indicator LED. This is blue on power up, switching to green to indicate a Bluetooth connection, and purple in power-saving standby mode. All further controls are on the back, with the power switch joined by gain (+6/-30dB), low-pass filter (50Hz to 130Hz), polarity invert and 80Hz high-pass filter. There’s also a dedicated Bluetooth pairing button and power-saving standby activation option. Finally, input and pass-through output connections are available on both balanced (¼” TRS jack) and unbalanced (phono) pairs.

The Sub 8BT can be sent a dedicated low-frequency feed from a suitably equipped hardware monitor controller or your interface if it supports subwoofer management. However, most users will likely use its pass-through option. For a typical 2.1 configuration your stereo output goes to the Sub 8BT inputs and you then connect the pass-through outputs to your monitors. The pass-through signal can be full frequency or filtered below 80Hz if you engage the high-pass filter. If you connect the Sub 8BT via Bluetooth, you’ll still need to use cables to connect to your satellite monitors and also need to accept the slight timing delay of the Bluetooth connection.

Setting up a sub requires a combination of positioning and adjustment. The Sub 8BT has three controls to adjust – gain, low-pass filter and polarity – and we found this offered plenty of flexibility. Having a broad range for the gain control is particularly important to help achieve the right balance with your nearfields, and the polarity invert provides help in achieving the flattest delivery at your chosen listening position. Either way, we found the Sub 8BT delivered plenty of power if required.

Luckily we were able to test the Sub 8BT alongside their own Eris 3.5BT. Raising the low-pass filter to just above 100Hz we were able to counter the natural tail-off from these small monitors, and the 2.1 configuration worked very well. That said, we think it would be great if the Sub 8BT included a mute option so you can easily switch to just nearfields when using the pass-through configuration.

It has plenty of features and is perfect for small to medium size rooms

There’s no question that adding a subwoofer to your music production setup can be very beneficial, particularly if you work on club music or bass dominated genres such as hip-hop. The new Eris Sub 8BT is an affordable option with plenty of features and is perfect for small to medium size rooms.

MusicRadar verdict: Its compact design, price and Bluetooth connectivity make it a great choice for music production and general purpose listening.

