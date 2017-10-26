Keeley Hooke Reverb review

A kooky pedal, for sure, but one well worth checking out.

The Hooke Reverb reverb pedal is an odd beast.

Its first patch is a fully wet organ sound made from an octave up and down that feels laggy and a bit out-of-place on a reverb. The classic spring reverb patch is a solid piece of work, but the star of the show is the tremolo-reverb.

When dialled back to a subtle wobble and with the reverb past noon, this is an effect you can get lost in. Taking off the back plate, there’s a switch inside that allows access to two further spring reverb patches and a cool spring and plate blend - though their high quality begs the question of why they aren’t accessible via the front panel.