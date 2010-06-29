Yamaha CG122MS nylon-string acoustic review

Here's a perfect nylon-string for beginners and an ideal inexpensive guitar to have kicking about at home for more experienced players.

Earlier this year Yamaha re-jigged its line of affordable CG 'classical' guitars, but you don't need a footstool and a Spanish repertoire to appreciate them.

The Chinese-made CG122MS kicks off the new range and with its understated classical style, solid, albeit wide-grained, Englemann spruce top, laminated nato back and sides and three piece-laminate nato neck with a tidily-fretted and bound rosewood fingerboard, it's a good place to start your nylon-string guitar journey.

Read more: Yamaha CSF3M

But it isn't just the specification and price - not for the first time, Yamaha's obsessive attention to detail creates an instrument that plays, feels and sounds like something more expensive.

Sounds

With its full, classical-style 52mm (2.05-inch) nut width and 58mm spread at the bridge, married to a very comfortable neck profile, the CG122MS plays well straight out of the box and is only let down by slightly round-topped frets.

Sound-wise it has a nice clear, dry high end, robust mid-range and only slightly light bass. It's nicely in-tune (not least thanks to a compensated saddle) and we get position markers at the fifth and seventh frets. Great quality for the price, impressive sound and projection, and nicely in-tune with easy playability.