T-Rex ToneBug Fuzz review

With controls for fuzz, tone and output level, the ToneBug Fuzz offers variations on the classic fuzz sound, plus a signal boost (or cut) - if you should want one - when you kick it in.

Sounds

Old-school square wave clipping creates sounds from a mild distortion at the very minimum setting on the fuzz knob, through to full-on raspy fuzz at the other extreme. The tone control offers powerful shaping, from a crisp, trebly sheen with lots of the mid scooped out, through to a sound that gives more emphasis to a honking upper mid-range.

Finding the right fuzz is a nightmare, as there are so many variations on the theme. But if you like your fuzz edgy and raw - not as soft as a Fuzz Face, not as barking mad as a Big Muff Pi - you'll like this.