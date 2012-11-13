Manuel Rodriguez MCR11 review

A very typical electro-cutaway Spanish guitar. It won't blow your socks off but, so long as those string outputs are sorted, it's definitely very fit for purpose.

The MCR11 is one of the most Spanish looking flamenco/flat-top hybrids we've seen: it's a full classical-depth solid cedartopped cutaway electro with a quite startling rosette.

Construction is respectable, although the finish seems a little over-thick and is not the flattest you'll ever see on this type of guitar.

Internally, bracing and jointing is very clean. The MCR11's neck-block construction is a Spanish-style slipper heel with an unusual, but comfortable cutaway heel shaping. There's a slightly asymmetrical feel to the neck shape, with a shallower shoulder on the treble side, while the bass side feels more rounded.

The reasonably spacious nut width actually feels a little cramped, whereas string height is roomy, though a little lower than classical standard (like all of our foursome), and the fretting is nicely polished.

Sounds

Unplugged, the guitar exhibits a well-balanced, crisp tone that's not bass-heavy. That said, it's certainly not the most responsive we've played and also sounds a little tight, like it needs a fair bit of playing in.

Plugged in, the acoustic sound is replicated, the preamp is effective and performance is only let down by uneven string outputs. A shame, because this is otherwise a very nice guitar.