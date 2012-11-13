Manuel Rodriguez MCR11 review

The MCR11 is one of the most Spanish looking flamenco/flat-top hybrids we've seen: it's a full classical-depth solid cedartopped cutaway electro with a quite startling rosette.
Construction is respectable, although the finish seems a little over-thick and is not the flattest you'll ever see on this type of guitar.
Internally, bracing and jointing is very clean. The MCR11's neck-block construction is a Spanish-style slipper heel with an unusual, but comfortable cutaway heel shaping. There's a slightly asymmetrical feel to the neck shape, with a shallower shoulder on the treble side, while the bass side feels more rounded.
The reasonably spacious nut width actually feels a little cramped, whereas string height is roomy, though a little lower than classical standard (like all of our foursome), and the fretting is nicely polished.
Sounds
Unplugged, the guitar exhibits a well-balanced, crisp tone that's not bass-heavy. That said, it's certainly not the most responsive we've played and also sounds a little tight, like it needs a fair bit of playing in.
Plugged in, the acoustic sound is replicated, the preamp is effective and performance is only let down by uneven string outputs. A shame, because this is otherwise a very nice guitar.