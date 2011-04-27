AER Pocket Tools Dual Para Eq review

Image 1 of 2 The rubber-coated knobs are very road-ready. AER Pocket Tools Dual Para EQ Image 2 of 2 The Dual Para EQ works best in tandem with the Dual Mix. AER Pocket Tools Dual Para EQ

AER is perhaps best known for its impressive range of acoustic amps, but has now channelled its expertise into the Pocket Tools - a new range of easily portable compact processors that each offer different useful elements of AER's technology for acoustic instruments.

The size of a large stompbox and designed to sit firmly on the floor, the unit is extremely well put-together, with a solid black anodised aluminium body and ergonomic rubber-coated knobs.

"The two parametrics in series offer serious tone shaping that will take out any problem frequencies."

It comes in a smart zippered carrying case, with an identical case holding the power supply, which is an in-line 24V DC adaptor with a little over four metres of cabling to let you reach across the stage or studio floor.

Build

The Dual Para EQ is designed to either be used on its own or with the Colourizer or Dual Mix to provide gain control and a two-band parametric EQ.

Input is via a single standard jack, as is the output, and the controls are pretty simple. There's a gain knob with clip LED, a phase button and an overall bypass switch alongside a pair of parametric EQs that are identical to those found on the Colourizer.

Sounds

The two parametrics in series offer serious tone-shaping capability that will surgically take out any problem frequencies if needed, or can transform your sound with targeted boosts and cuts.

Our only thought is that if the unit had been made with two channels, it might have made a more versatile partner to the Dual Mix. The idea being that besides the stacked parametrics single-channel option you could use one parametric on each channel.

With low noise and plenty of headroom, there's no doubting the quality of this little box, and the price reflects that - this is a professional tool for players who are serious about getting the optimum sound.

The Dual EQ is a great remedial tool for sorting those situations out - combine one with a Dual Mix and you'll have a great live set-up... if the thought of spending a cool £600 doesn't worry you!