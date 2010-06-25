Sonor SQ2 snare drum review

Sonor SQ2 snare drum
Imagine, if you will, the drum shop of the future, where your every whim, however outlandish, can be catered for. Want gold-plated hardware? No problem. Shells that increase in thickness with diameter? Easy. How about exotic wood finishes, inside and out? You got it. However, it's no futuristic pipe dream - by the power of the interweb, Sonor promise to make your dreams a reality.
Can they do it? Let's find out…
Build
Sonor have taken the notion of customer choice to the Nth degree through their SQ2 system - essentially you can choose every aspect of your drum (aside from shape - no Staccato shells here!) and put together your dream kit via their online configurator. This drum has been put together for Bonners of Eastbourne to sell, so treads a tasteful middle ground between convention and custom.
If you want to see the specifics of the options selected, plug in the code '4024724' into the SQ2 website.
Featuring a birch 4-ply 'Vintage' 12"x7" shell with re-rings, finished with a semi-gloss birdseye maple external veneer ply and chrome hardware, it displays elegant restraint, rather than a 'child in a sweetshop' raid of the options.
Hands on
The semi-gloss finish allows the figured maple veneer to glow through, almost creating a 3D moire effect. The bright chrome hardware sits on typically teutonically-engineered gaskets to increase shell resonance, and the medium weight single-ply coated batter and clear resonant head work with the 16-strand snares to give a distinctive voice.
At a medium tuning the drum would work well as a main snare, the thin shell projecting well in a band setting. When tensioned up, the independently adjustable snare strainers help to prevent choking. Backed off, they work with the birch shell to give a pleasantly woody fundamental note with easily-controlled overtones.