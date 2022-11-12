Devious Machines Infiltrator 2 review

Infiltrator 2 is exactly what you want for a brilliant plugin – the same, only better. Awesome stuff.

Why you can trust MusicRadar Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Devious Machines Infiltrator 2: What is it?

Infiltrator 2 (VST, VST 3, AU, AAX) from Devious Machines is the latest incarnation of their highly creative multi-effects processor. Devious Machines describes it as a turbocharged version of its predecessor, and with 54 effects modules versus the 28 in version 1, the company has clearly been a busy bee. Even so, the interface is very familiar and, rather excellently, it’s a free upgrade for existing users.

Infiltrator 2, like its predecessor, has 10 effects slots, user-editable multi-segment envelopes and assignable macros, and you can use multiple instances of the same modules if desired. But what really sets it apart from more typical multi-effects is the amount of real-time control you have.

Each effect now has two dedicated envelopes with a synced length of up to a whopping 128 bars. As before, you can also use the input audio envelope follower as a mod source (this is instead of the second envelope). Couple this with the 32-step sequencer, which lets you switch effects in and out on a step-by-step basis, and you have a powerful effect-creation environment.

(Image credit: Devious Machines )

Devious Machines Infiltrator 2: Performance and verdict

Version 2 expands and finesses the existing effects offering. The four analogue-inspired filters are joined by three new options. Dual is a combined high/low pass with adjustable Frequency, Bandwidth, Resonance and two slope options (12 or 24dB/octave). Notch, meanwhile, provides that classic sound, perfect for modulated sweeps.

Also consider... (Image credit: Cableguys) • Cableguys ShaperBox 2

Eight excellent effects in this flexible and transformative processing plugin • Sugar Bytes Effectrix

With 14 processors, this effects sequencing plugin is an impressive creative tool.

Finally, the existing Formant Filter now has two modes (A & B), with the latter delivering a fuller sound. Sticking with the vocal-infused sounds, the new Vocoder module provides instant robot effects and with control over the carrier oscillator, you can easily go back and fine-tune the flavour.

For us, the most creative additions are the time manipulation modules. Stretch, Varispeed, Slow and Reverse cover most bases and we particularly like the ease with which we can throw in some backwards audio, or conjure up tape slow-downs and reverses. Coupled with the existing effects, such as the stutter-style Looper, you now have loads of routes to manipulate the time-related playback of your audio.

14 of the additional effects are in the new Spectral section, which you’ll find in the new scrolling effects chooser. These FFT-based processors include names such as Cascade, Corrupt and Spread – we’re sure you get the picture. Our faves include the granular-style Scatter and metallic-sounding Twist.

For distortion lovers, the Distort module now has an additional mode called Degrade. Get this noisy and destructive processor past about 30% and its degradation vibe really kicks in. On the reverb front, things are now consolidated into one module with three modes: Reverb, LoFi and a new option, Void. This has a very coloured sound and at its higher settings delivers an ‘infinite’-style effect.

Infiltrator 2 has a decent Master section including drive and compression and the same one-knob-style compressor is now also available as a regular module. The Master section also includes a very handy bass bypass option (40Hz to 1kHz), that completely removes frequencies below the cutoff from the processing chain.

(Image credit: Devious Machines )

Presets

It’s not altogether unusual for powerful effects plugins to be conversely woefully underpowered on the preset front, perhaps because using presets is seen by some out there as somewhat lazy. But we view presets as a vital showcase for a plugin’s capabilities. Infiltrator had a not-inconsiderable 750 presets, and v2 supersizes that to a whopping 1500. It’s a crazy number and thankfully these are categorised and sub-categorised as well.

Inevitably we’re drawn to the sequenced effects, many of which you’ll find in the Generators and Enhancement (Glitch) preset categories. But there are also plenty of straight-up patches, distortions etc.

For the more creative, the Sound Design folder is a good starting point with transformative patches such as Faller Robo 4 Bar and Inertia. That said, you’ll find creatively interesting presets across the board and examples like Bit Meddler, Future Announcement and Slick Shifter demonstrate the breadth of amazing sounds possible with this plugin.

Verdict

Infiltrator was already an awesome plugin but the update adds depth and finesse without destroying the original vibe. It’s not a cheap plugin, but if you’re after an all-in-one creative toolbox, we think it’s well worth it.

MusicRadar verdict: Infiltrator 2 is exactly what you want for a brilliant plugin – the same, only better. Awesome stuff.

Devious Machines Infiltrator 2: Hands-on demos

Devious Machines

Dash Glitch

SumnSumnSumn HTK

Devious Machines Infiltrator 2: Specifications