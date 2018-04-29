Danelectro Billion Dollar Boost review

The familiar-looking control layout combined with Danelectro’s claim that the Billion Dollar Boost is a reissue of a 1980s secret weapon of A-list Irish and Brit rockers, makes us think that it’s most likely based on the Boss FA-1 FET Amplifier as used by The Edge.

What you are getting is a solidly built pedal that offers either a flat boost across all frequencies or a boost that rolls off some bottom end. Unity gain is at about 10 o’clock on the Volume knob and above that there’s loads of signal driving capability with the option of bringing in the Bass and Treble knobs, each offering practical cut and boost.

At lower levels with our clean amp it delivered a touch of airy enhancement and extra clarity, while further on it was able to induce breakup, grit and crunch. Where we really liked it though was in front of a drive pedal where it laid the perfect jumping off platform to another level.