Bill Sanders Knee Pod and 7" Mini Pad review

Despite some minor build quality issues, the Knee Pad functions perfectly and makes practice on the road an absolute treat. It’s highly adjustable and feels reassuringly secure whilst playing.

Since the first Bill Sanders practice pad appeared in the early 70s the design has remained pretty much unchanged, save for a couple of small tweaks.

Now, paired with the brand new Knee Pod, the rubber practice aid has been given a new lease of life and an extra level of portability.

Build

The basic 7" Mini Pad features a hard black rubber surface surrounded by a chrome rim, which is raised from the surface by approx 4mm and slopes up at a 45-degree angle to a rounded peak. This gives the pad sleek styling that's not too far from the look of a real drum.

The underside of the pad has a textured rubber surface that not only absorbs some stroke vibration but also provides enough grip for it to be played on any flat surface. The Knee Pod is a separate product, which acts as a cradle for the 7" Mini Pad. Both the pad and Pod can be purchased individually or as a bundle for £54.99.

The lightweight Pod features a raised (6mm) outer metal hoop which, combined with its grippy foam interior surface, keeps the pad absolutely secure. In addition to an adjustable strap that enables the Pod to be leg mounted, a padded arch on the underside of the pad fits the contour of your leg and stops any side-to-side movement. Another section that slopes vertically through the arch allows the pad to be positioned at different angles.

Hands on

As those familiar with Bill Sanders pads will already know, the playing surface is not as forgiving as most other pads. Designed to feel more like a real drum, the pad makes you work much harder, which is ideal for building speed, power and stamina.

The pod does its job very well and the clever leg-mounted design allows for a variety of different playing positions, be it matched or traditional grip. This feature also comes in handy for accommodating different seat heights.

Whether reclining on the sofa or perched on a stool we were able to find the perfect striking angle. Other than the no-frills build quality, one small downside is that the Mini Pad does not lock into the Pod, so that it has the habit of falling out when it’s not been positioned upright.