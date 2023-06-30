Audio-Technica ATH-M60x review

Audio-Technica continues to deliver quality headphones at prices that won’t break the bank, and the ATH-M60X is a perfect example

Audio-Technica ATH-M60x: What is it?

Audio-Technica struck gold with the ATH-M50x, a very popular, yet reasonably affordable headphone, equally at home in the studio or in the club.

The brand’s later release, the ATH-M60x – which we’re reviewing here – has taken some of the latter’s best bits and put them in a more lightweight format.

This is a wired headphone with a very compact profile not unlike Sennheiser’s popular HD 25.

It’s a closed-back design that uses the same type of 45mm large-aperture drivers found in the original M50x, and these incorporate rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils.

Audio-Technica ATH-M60x: Performance and verdict

In contrast to the ATH-M50x, which fits completely over the ear, the ATH-M60x uses an on-ear design. This makes for a very different feel, but with a memory foam headband and ear cushions, it’s very comfy. Also, the on-ear fit isn’t too tight. This provides good, but not extreme, passive noise cancellation and though it’s less effective than the over-ear design of the M60x, it still provides some isolation.

The ear cups themselves are reasonably small with moderate cup rotation, and are connected to the headband with open metal sliders. We’d describe the overall headphone profile as slender and, at 218g, they’re also pretty light. That said, the design does not allow the ear cups to be folded inwards for storage, which is a bit of a shame.

The headphones ship with a carry pouch and three different length leads, including a handy coiled type. Each lead has a secure twist lock connection to the underside of the left ear cup. One further feature, which isn’t particularly obvious and has a hidden on/off dip switch on the top of the left ear cup, is the onboard level limiter.

The build quality is also excellent and replacement ear pads and headbands can be purchased to resolve normal wear and tear. Even so, the slimline design isn’t indestructible and is probably more suited to personal studio use than life on the road.

So, what about the sound? Despite using the same drivers as the M50x, these headphones deliver a different tonal balance, with a sound that’s more focused on the mid range. They’re also less hyped in general, so the highs and particularly the lows are more subdued. We found this offered a less flattering, more true overall picture. Couple this with the fact that they’re very comfortable and it’s clear that the ATH-M60x is a great choice for mixing and mastering. The closed back design means you can also use them for recording, just bearing in mind that they’re not indestructible.

Personal preference is important when choosing headphones, and the fit and weight play a major part in that decision. The M60X tick that box. The sound meanwhile is good in its own right but not a direct swap for the M50x, despite the similar drivers, no surprise given the different ear cup design, and if you know the sound of the M50x then you’ll spot some sonic similarities. Worth putting on your audition list.

MusicRadar verdict: Audio-Technica continues to deliver quality headphones at prices that won’t break the bank, and the ATH-M60X is a perfect example.

