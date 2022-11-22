Zayn Malik looks set to release a ‘collaboration’ with Jimi Hendrix just days before what would have been the guitarist’s 80th birthday

Teaser video appears to feature the former One Direction member singing Hendrix’s 1971 track Angel

In a highly unexpected development, it appears that former One Direction member Zayn Malik is set to release a ‘collaboration’ with the late Jimi Hendrix.

In a new teaser video that’s just been posted on both artists’ social media accounts (opens in new tab), a ripple of crowd noise leads into what appears to be Hendrix playing the introductory guitar part to Angel, a song lifted from his 1971 posthumous studio album The Cry Of Love.

However, as the vocals kick in, it’s Malik’s voice we hear rather than Hendrix’s, and the phrasing of the first line (“Angel came down from heaven yesterday”) is different to the original.

That’s all we’ve got to go on at this point, though it seems that the track will be revealed in full this Friday, 25 November, just two days before which would have been Hendrix’s 80th birthday. 

