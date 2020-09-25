You Me At Six's Max Helyer and Chris Miller talk Telecasters, Ibanez and tone lessons learned in the studio

As You Me At Six prepare to release album number seven, Suckapunch, for release early next year, guitarists Max Helyer and Chris Miller check in to give us a preview of where they're heading on it and the pedals, amps and electric guitars they're currently leaning on.

The pair explain how they're been unafraid to challenge themselves more as musicians in the creative process than ever before on this album.

You Me And Six's latest single Beautiful Way is out now. Suckapunch is released on 15 January 2021. The band tour the UK in May. For more info and dates see youmeatsix.co.uk