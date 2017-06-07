You Me At Six drummer Dan Flint talks hit albums and building his own drum cave

Ten years in and UK chart-toppers You Me At Six are going from strength to strength. Dan Flint, the band’s self-loathing, rim-playing drum hero explains how they’ve done it.

“We had the ten-year anniversary of our band so we wanted to take a step back,” You Me At Six’s Dan Flint told us on the eve of the UK rock heroes releasing their fifth record, Night People. “We wanted a moment to recap on what we’d done in the last ten years and look at what we had achieved.”

And who can blame them? Since forming a decade ago the band has plenty to sit back and admire. They’ve clawed their way from the pop rock toilet club circuit to becoming an established arena band.

On the way they’ve scored four Top Five albums, including a Number One slot for 2014’s coming-of-age record Caviller Youth.

Drummer Flint has been a major part of the band’s rise and rise. Here is a drummer very much in the mould of his hero Travis Barker. No, we’re not saying that Dan is a Travis knock-off. Instead he's a sticksman that is not afraid to think outside of the box, introducing complexity into the Surrey rockers’ sound with everything from shuffle patterns to beats tapped out on the rims of his toms.

On Night People, he continues to shine. There are several moments during our first playthrough of the record where we note ‘Flint-isms’ within the drum work. Having previously spoken to Flint in this very magazine about the importance he places on a drummer finding their own distinct sound, we’re pleased to hear that he has done just that.

He did it with the help of esteemed, Grammy-winning producer Jacquire King (whose credits include Kings Of Leon, Norah Jones and James Bay), as the boys headed off to the iconic Blackbird Studios in Nashville to record the album that may very well set their place as the UK’s biggest rock band firmly in stone. And so, just a couple of weeks before the album hit, we spoke to Dan to get the ins and outs of not just how this career-defining record came together, but also to reflect on ten years of You Me At Six, Dan’s continuing quest for perfection and how he made his very own drum cave.

You took a break between finishing the last album cycle and starting work on Night People, why was that?

“We became adults, we all bought houses. We didn’t want to write music because we had to, we wanted to do it if it excited us and it happened naturally. I ended up building a studio in my house. That gave us the freedom to write whenever we wanted to. We had never had that before. If we wrote something that didn’t sound like You Me At Six it didn’t mean we had to stop and move on because we didn’t have the usual time restraints. We had freedom to do whatever we wanted to do.”

If I’m bored then I should be in there playing. I use it for everything. I might as well not have a house, I might as well just have the studio

Building your own home studio sounds like every drummer’s dream

“It was 100% a dream process. When I was growing up my mum was nice enough to let me take over her garage and I did a cheap version of what I have now. It was always the dream to have this soundproofed room in my house where I could do work on ideas at whatever time of day and I can record them and send them to the boys.”

Are you playing more because you’ve got this facility right there in your home?

“Yeah, loads more. There’s not a day that goes by where I can say I’m bored. If I’m bored then I should be in there playing. I use it for everything. I might as well not have a house, I might as well just have the studio.”