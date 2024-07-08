"You can sing it, you can hum it – you can play it": Jared James Nichols teaches you Mississippi Queen by Mountain

Jared James Nichols is one of the biggest Leslie West fans out there and he's keeping P-90-driven blues alive. He's covered Mountain's classic Mississippi Queen multiple times onstage so who better to break down the song's classic solo for the Gibson app, via our pals at the Gibson Gazette?

It just so happens Jared is a great teacher and he has the best tool for the job; a Gibson Les Paul Jr. There are some big bends and call/response dynamics in the song's second solo that Jared hones in on, and it's a great workout for your vibrato.

Jared James Nichols Teaches Mississippi Queen Guitar Solo - YouTube Watch On

Jared takes the solo note-by-note so you can work through it at your own pace – and if you want the rest, check out the Gibson app on Google Play and iOS. You can also read more about the song in our story of Mississippi Queen feature, as told by the late Leslie West himself.

Jared James Nichols - Mississippi Queen - Steelhouse Festival 2017 - YouTube Watch On