Yamaha (finally, officially) unveils new MODX+ synthesizer updates

Phew. Now it’s official. A little over a week ago a Yamaha leak ‘announced’ the arrival of a new range of Yamaha MOD-X synths in 6, 7 and 8 form. Now the official 1st September release is upon us… And the rumours were true.

The MODX was launched in September 2018 being inspired by their top end, MONTAGE workstation keyboards but arriving at a much more affordable price point through different choices of materials (plastics rather than metals) and chipping away at memory, ins and outs and other 'pro' luxury features to deliver keyboards that to a closed eye did the same job but delivered far less wallet shock.

The fact that these keyboards were also eminently more portable (for those without a truck and roadies) was also a bonus to gigging musicians everywhere.

Now precisely four years later the MODX+ range is ready to be officially revealed.

Once again the MODX+ makes a big play of its multi-function Super Knob which goes a great way to making up for the reduced number of physical controls as per the giant MONTAGE range, though the MODX+ hardly skimps here with a full touchscreen and four assignable knobs and faders on board too.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

(Image credit: Yamaha)

Once again the sound on board is AWM2 sample based (the MONTAGE is famous for its one-keyboard-does-it-all orchestra, brass, pianos and more) plus advanced FM-X for FM synth tones from the guys that made the whole thing famous in the first place.

The big improvements come in the shape of ramped-up memory, putting the new models far more into line with their top-flight siblings. Now there’s 1.75GB of internal flash memory allowing far more room for your own samples and preset libraries. That’s an increase of 75% over the current MODX.

And there’s MONTAGE-rivalling polyphony too as MODX goes full 128-note stereo. There are 13 dual insert effects and three further Master effects to add to the output and Seamless Sound Switching means that your performance won’t get choked as you cue up your next solo.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

This new ‘little brother’ is even fully compatible with MONTAGE, MOTIF XF/XS, MOXF and even classic retro DX and TX FM-based sounds all via the free FM converter available at YamahaSynth.com.

This is all great but there's no sign of the rumoured AN-X synthesis (based on their cult classic, but woefully under-loved AN1x analogue synth tech from 1997). A new trademark application for AN-X had rumour mongers pegging its inclusion into the MODX+. Well, nope. Or at least not yet, anyway.

Once again there are three different sizes to consider, each delivering the same performance and skills but with ever-increasing keys and feel.

(Image credit: Yamaha)

The MODX6+ has a 61 semi-weighted synth-style deck. The MODX7+ runs that same keyboard to 76 keys for those that need the extra arm room for splits and layers. While the top of the stack MODX8+ goes the extra mile with 88 graded hammer keys for an authentic piano-style touch.

Prices are £1680 for the MODX6+. £1959 for the MODX7+. And £2239 for the MODX8+. More information can be found on the Yamaha website (opens in new tab).