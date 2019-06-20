More

Yamaha debuts eye-catching Storia acoustic guitars

Yep, even the insides are finished

Yamaha Storia I, II and III

It’s been barely two months since the launch of its FG Red Label acoustics, but Yamaha has already gone and released another entirely new line of head-turning acoustic guitars - meet the Storia.

The three-strong, affordable line-up offers distinctive aesthetics - most notably a pop of colour from the silk-screened inner label - but also beginner-friendly playability, with narrower string spacing, low action and a slim neck with hand-rolled fingerboard edges.

Yamaha Storia I

Yamaha Storia II

Yamaha Storia III

Each of the three concert-bodied models - the Storia I, II and III - boast solid spruce (I) or mahogany tops (II and III), with laminate mahogany back and sides, plus a nato neck, walnut fretboard and passive under-saddle pickup.

There are a host of neat touches across the range, too, including champagne-gold open-gear tuners and brass bridge pins.

Yamaha reckons these will make an ideal first guitar or an acoustic that will complement your home décor - and at £354 each, we could see these cropping up in a number of guitarists’ living rooms…

For more info, pop on over to Yamaha Guitars.

