Yamaha goes back to the future with FG Red Label acoustic guitars

Yamaha has unveiled the new FG Red Label acoustic guitar series, which combines the aesthetics of the company’s ’60s acoustics of the same name with contemporary specs.

Chief among these are Yamaha’s Atmosfeel pickup and preamp system, which appears on the line-up’s electro models, and promises to deliver a “uniquely natural” plugged-in sound.

This is achieved via a three-way sensor setup, combining a piezo, internal mic and sheet sensor, the latter of which picks up soundboard vibrations.

Also onboard is Yamaha’s Acoustic Resonance Enhancement, which utilises precise control of temperature, humidity and pressure to alter the structure of the wood and capture the sound of a played-in acoustic.

Otherwise, the FG Red Labels feature solid Sitka spruce tops, mahogany back and sides, and ebony fingerboards, plus scalloped bracing.

The FG Red Label acoustic guitars are available from summer 2019 in Traditional Western and Concert (Small) body shapes at the following price points:

FG3/FS3: $1,275.00

FGX3/FSX3: $1,585.00

FG5/FS5: $1,900.00

FGX5/FSX5: $2,320.00

See Yamaha Guitars for more info.