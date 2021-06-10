Win an entire fully-powered KMA machines pedalboard!

KMA Machines are readying the imminent launch of a new "top secret product, and they're so keen to get the word out that they've launched a competition to give away an entire pedalboard's worth of FX goodies.

According to the German FX maestros, "the team of sonic scientists in our Berlin HQ have come up with a plan to celebrate this new arrival, by giving away an entire pedalboard of our latest and greatest releases.

"This pedalboard will be loaded up with a LOGAN Overdrive, a MOAI MAEA Analog Octaver, a HORIZONT Multi-spatial JFET Phaser with Stereo Pan, a CIRRUS Reverb/Delay and the stunning new de… ooops… almost did it again!

"In addition, it will be powered by a CIOKS 4-AD Kit Future Generation PSU mounted directly under the board, courtesy of our friends at CIOKS.

"This little box of wonder provides more than enough clean power for these pedals, plus with 4x outlets each providing 660 mA, there’s more on tap if you want to add and power other pedals from your collection. So you just need to plug in and play!"

To be in with a chance to win, watch the video above for clues and head to the giveaway page for details on how to enter.

Good luck!