“Steve, Seb, Ax - get in here”: Will Ferrell makes a “major announcement” and confirms that he will be joining “my band, Swedish House Mafia” on stage for one night only

The actor will play a benefit gig with the electronic music trio in October

Having previously engaged in a drum-off with Red Hot Chili Peppers sticksman Chad Smith, Will Ferrell is now set to showcase his DJing skills when he joins Swedish House Mafia on stage for one night only in October.

In a typically Ferrellian video released to announce the gig - a benefit show for Cancer for College at the Wintrust Arena, Chicago on 26 October - the Anchorman star is seen sitting in a Stockholm studio as he vibes to Swedish House Mafia’s One (Your Name).

“Oh, hello. I didn’t see you there,” says Ferrell, as he “realises” that the camera is behind him. He goes on to refer to Swedish House Mafia as “my band”, before calling in all three members Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso and warning viewers: “don’t piss these guys off.”

This won’t be the first time that Ferrell has flexed his DJing chops - he was previously spotted on the decks at his son’s University of Southern California frat party in 2023.

Swedish House Mafia, meanwhile, are about to begin a six-date residency at Ushuaïa Ibiza. The first show is on 21 July and the last on 25 August.

