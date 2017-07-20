Why Chris Cornell was an unsung guitar genius

There can now be no doubt that in the roll call of rock, Chris Cornell’s legacy will stand proudly alongside the all-time great vocalists. But his incredibly emotive range that could reach from soul to metal is only part of what made him one of the key artists of a generation.

Even next to Nirvana, Pearl Jam, Alice In Chains, Screaming Trees, Melvins and Mudhoney in the fascinating hotbed of alternative rock talent that emerged from the North West of the US in the early 90s, Soundgarden covered the widest musical breadth. In many ways they are the only band to ever successfully bridge the sonic worlds between The Beatles’ fierce and relentless creativity with Black Sabbath’s bluesy weight.

It yielded a deep, engaging diversity in their sound that was epitomised by their masterwork, 1994’s sprawlingly ambitious Superunknown - the album that would host Cornell’s universally-acclaimed masterpiece, Black Hole Sun.

Chris Cornell, 1964-2017: no-one sings like you any more (Image credit: Sunshine International/REX/Shutterstock) A tribute to one of the all-time greats

Cornell’s talent travelled further: with and without a guitar in his hands on stage, in bands Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave as well as an acclaimed solo career that would take him to acoustic troubadour territory, running parallel to his welcome reunion with Soundgarden in the last years of his life. When we spoke to him in 2013 we met a re-energised guitarist.

“I guess it’s a post-Audioslave thing when I picked up the guitar up again and I did a couple of solo albums,” he explained.

“Then Soundgarden reformed and in the middle of that I started doing acoustic tours. And that was a huge thing for me - a different animal. You have to play correctly when you’re doing a two-and-a-half-hour acoustic show because everyone can hear everything. Granted, I have a lot of songs and a huge catalogue and history to draw from, and I don’t have to go out there and play everything perfectly, but it’s still a sort of naked experience.

And I grew a lot from that because I played so many shows that way and just figuring out how to relax and play something in that environment when everything is so completely clear. I don’t have any other instruments backing me up and I had to accompany myself only. I’d never done that before.”