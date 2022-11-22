Who is the best electronic producer of 2022?

The countdown to the top of the tech pops starts here

MUSICRADAR AWARDS 2022: Each year, putting together a fair-minded selection of the best producers of the year becomes more difficult: there are more talented electronic artists out there than we can shake a synth at - and the numbers are growing by the day. 

However, we’ve certainly done our best. As well as being a representation of the diversity of talent that makes up the contemporary electronic music world, this year’s list is a reminder of the continued assimilation of electronic sounds into the pop mainstream, a decade-long trend showing no sign of flagging in 2022. 

Whether it was Interplanetary Criminal unexpectedly shooting to UK No 1 with the song-of-the-year-worthy Eliza Rose collab “B.O.T.A”, synth wizard Oneohtrix Point Never sculpting the sound of The Weeknd’s chart-smashing Dawn FM, or Honey Dijon assisting Beyoncé in channeling classic house music, electronic artists have continued to influence the broader musical landscape this year, while outside of the pop sphere, boundary-pushing producers, synth savants and avant-garde knob-twiddlers relentlessly fly the flag for sonic experimentation. Whatever floats your boat, make sure you cast a vote.

Who do you think deserves the title of 2022’s Best Electronic Producer?

