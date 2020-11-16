What's so great about Fender Tweed amps? Rhett Shull and Joe Bonamassa investigate

Sir Keef, Mr Gibbons, Neil Young… what is it about Fender Tweed guitar amps that makes them so loved by greats and tonehounds? What is the Tweed sound anyway? Session ace and YouTube extraordinaire Rhett Shull has the answers in his new video above. With some help from Tweed expert and aficionado Joe Bonamassa.

And if all that has you feeling the need for Tweed too, you can also check out our Tweed amp history and guide to getting Tweed tones with guitar modelling.