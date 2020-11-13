What is the best new electric guitar of 2020?

BEST IN GUITARS 2020: This is a very prestigious award and the guitars listed below are all leaders in their field, offering amazing tone and looks, and reliability on the road or in the studio. What’s more, a guitar of this calibre requires considerable research and development, testing and resources, which mustn’t be underestimated when placing your vote.

This year’s best electric guitar shortlist includes a brace of big guns from legendary brands, across a range of price brackets. So, which new guitar ticks all the right boxes and gets your vote?

Want to vote in other Best in guitars categories? Have your say here.

Voting closes at midnight on 28 November.