What are the ugliest guitar headstocks ever? Jared Dines investigates

Perhaps the most surprising thing about Jared Dines's list of the 25 worst guitar headstock designs is that some of the biggest companies that got it so right with legendary models, also got it quite wrong with a few other designs. Yes, Dines believes electric guitar headstocks from both Gibson and Fender models deserve to be in this list – including the former's fabled Moderne pictured below.

(Image credit: Nigel Osbourne/Redferns/Getty)

We're not sure if we agree with the Parker Fly's headstock featuring as we think matches the whole design aesthetic of the guitar well (Dines doesn't show pictures of the headstocks in context with the rest of the guitars) but there's no doubt about it; there's some absolute howlers in the video above.

Did he miss any?