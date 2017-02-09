Wes Borland talks guitar gear, soundtracks and solo debut Crystal Machete

So what influences do you hear in it?

“Godspeed You! Black Emperor are a band that I’ve listened to for a long time and have been a big guide to me. Aphex Twin’s Selected Ambient Works 2 is one of my favourite albums of all time, it’s also a big tent pole in me wanting to move in this direction. Even earlier stuff by The Cure, like Disintegration, Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me with really long building intros, for five or six minutes, before vocals come in and everything begins.

I think we’re living in the post-apocalyptic music industry… If you don’t have many cans in the shelter, there’s no food

“It’s that sense of taking your time. I think we’re living in the post-apocalyptic music industry, in a lot of ways… I’m really lucky because I get to play in Limp Bizkit, who collected a lot of cans and I get to eat from those cans. But right now, if you don’t have many cans in the shelter, there’s no food for you. And no one’s really figuring out how to grow their own food.

“We’re making records like the guys on the Titanic who played their instruments while the ship was sinking. So I just want to enjoy music before it all disappears. I think this is the end time for musicians, things aren’t gonna get better. The future of entertainment will not include artists, the job of the musician is not gonna be there any more.”

Though it’s largely an instrumental album, you included effected vocal snippets, too…

“I set myself certain parameters, not allowing myself to use any guitars with distortion or vocals that sounded human, or like someone talking to you in the same room. I just made the record I wanted to hear, similar to the things I listen to.

The vocals had to sound like an instrument. I actually tried to have no vocals

“The vocals had to sound like an instrument. I actually tried to have no vocals, but in the end I wanted to say some things with an alternate, non-human voice. There’s a vocoder and other processes going on there, a lot of the speech was done with Apple Speech Victoria in high quality… I just cut her voice up, pulling it, stretching it, typing words in the wrong way to make her sound interesting.”

Similarly, your delayed clean guitars feel quite vocal, almost in a David Gilmour way at points…

“My guitar is like a voice in many ways. I’ve never thought of myself as a lead guitar player, I’ve always ignored that kinda stuff. I didn’t want this album to be a, ‘Look at me, pay attention!’ kinda thing. I’m not that obtrusive show-off, you know, the dog at the dinner table… I wanted to compose something moving and calm, and not play more than what was necessary. The more simple something is, the less it does, the easier it is for people to grasp.”