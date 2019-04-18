Way Huge debuts Conspiracy Theory Professional Overdrive pedal

Way Huge has unveiled the Conspiracy Theory Professional Overdrive pedal, a new Smalls series stompbox based on the mythical Klon Centaur.

The Conspiracy Theory packs the typical output, treble and gain knobs, and promises the same tone-enhancing, low-to-mid-gain range with a sweet harmonic character.

As per usual, it features true bypass switching and 9V power supply operation, although there’s no info on whether the voltage is internally boosted as per the original Klon.

Given Way Huge is part of the Jim Dunlop family of brands, we’re intrigued to see how this one differs from fellow Dunlop company MXR’s Sugar Drive, which also purports to be based on the revered Centaur.

There’s no availability info on this one yet, but the Conspiracy Theory will cost $129 when it eventually launches later this year.