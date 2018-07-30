Review round-up: Klone pedals

Of all the boutique pedals produced in the past 30 years, the Klon Centaur is probably the most infamous.

Originally produced by Bill Finnegan between 1994 and 2000, getting your hands on one of the original units could set you back over £1,000. As a result, it’s no surprise that a number of Centaur clones, or ‘klones’, as they’re now known, entered the market once the supply of originals dried up.

Read more: Marshall Studio Vintage Combo

Bill briefly returned with a modern version, the KTR in 2014. Defiantly emblazoned with the caveat/maxim, “kindly remember that the ridiculous hype that offends so many is not of my making” the KTR was still costly and hard enough to get hold of that the klone market is still booming. Here, we’ve chosen four of the best to examine just whether they stack up...