Remember the shotgun guitar? Yep, that was a Rev. Peyton creation, and now the keen country picker has put together a new axe: the, erm, axe guitar.

In the video above, the good reverend displays some impressive chops before chopping wood, accompanied by his Big Damn band drummer Sad Max Senteney (who actually looks pretty upbeat to us).

The guitar itself is a collaboration between the Rev. and pickup designer Bryan Fleming. Whatever will they think of next?