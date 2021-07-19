Mark Ronson explores the links between music production and technology in new Apple TV+ show Watch The Sound

Back in 2014, Mark Ronson gave a well-received TED Talk discussing how sampling transformed music , and now he’s set to expand on this theme with a new six-part docuseries, Watch the Sound, for Apple TV+.

Said to explore “music’s intersection with artistry and technology,” the series features discussions with the likes of Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Artists will explain how technology - specific synths and drum machines , for example - have influenced their work, and at the end of each show, Ronson will debut a piece of music showcasing the gear that’s been featured.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson makes its global debut on Friday, July 30, exclusively on Apple TV+. This costs $4.99 a month following a 7-day free trial.