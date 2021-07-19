More

Mark Ronson explores the links between music production and technology in new Apple TV+ show Watch The Sound

By

Discover how synths, drum machines and more influenced Paul McCartney, the Beastie Boys, Dave Grohl and more

Back in 2014, Mark Ronson gave a well-received TED Talk discussing how sampling transformed music, and now he’s set to expand on this theme with a new six-part docuseries, Watch the Sound, for Apple TV+.

Said to explore “music’s intersection with artistry and technology,” the series features discussions with the likes of Paul McCartney, Questlove, King Princess, Dave Grohl, Adrock and Mike D from the Beastie Boys, Charli XCX and more.

Artists will explain how technology - specific synths and drum machines, for example - have influenced their work, and at the end of each show, Ronson will debut a piece of music showcasing the gear that’s been featured.

Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson makes its global debut on Friday, July 30, exclusively on Apple TV+. This costs $4.99 a month following a 7-day free trial.

Ben Rogerson

I’m the Group Content Manager for MusicRadar, specialising in all things tech. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 20 of which I’ve also spent writing about music technology. 
