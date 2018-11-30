Watch Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Zakk Wylde play Bohemian Rhapsody

Generation Axe - the guitar supergroup featuring Steve Vai, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, Zakk Wylde and Tosin Abasi - have returned to the stage for 2018, and delivered their own lead-heavy take on Queen classic Bohemian Rhapsody.

In footage taken from 27 November’s gig at Bethlehem, PA, the shred legends (minus Abasi) banded together to take on all Freddie Mercury and Brian May’s parts - and, naturally, pulled it off with aplomb. Just listen to those harmonies!

Of course, that isn’t the only cover appearing on the setlist for this current tour; there’s also Deep Purple’s Burn, which you can see below - along with Vai’s clever workaround for that evening’s technical issues…