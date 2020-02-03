More

Watch: Someone has built four effects pedals into an original Sony PlayStation 1

And why not! Especially when the four are a Tube Screamer TS808, ProCo RAT, Deep Blue Delay and EHX LPB-1

We love a good pedal mod, and the original Playstation gets us misty-eyed with late 90s nostalgia, so the latest project by Thiago Ferri, aka tethinhas on Instagram, has made us very happy indeed, He's gone and built four effects pedals into an original PlayStation chassis and called it the Pedalstation 1.

#PedalStation 🇺🇸: And it is finally ready! This is a project that I have been thinking about for over 4 years, but only now it has been materialized 👽 Another one for the video game pedals team, along with the GameBoy pedal and the Nintendo 64 pedal (that you can check here in the photos). As I really like video games and building pedals, I had the idea of mounting an "analog multi-effect" inside the shell of a PlayStation Fat, containing the main effects that I use when I'm going to rehearse. I thought about the combination of a drive, a distortion, a booster and a delay; the choices were: - Ibanez TubeScreamer 808 with clipping mod, offering 3 distinct tones (silicon / bypass / red LEDs); - ProCo RAT also with clipping mod (silicon / bypass / red LEDs); - Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay; - Electro Harmonix LPB-1.

The Pedalstation 1 is packing some great choices too with an Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808, a ProCo RAT, the Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay and an Electro-Harmonix LPB-1.

“The combination TS + RAT is incredible and you can take a huge range of tones with these two," says Ferri, "ranging from light saturation to high gain. Deep Blue is a clean and direct to-the-point delay that opens the door to creativity.

“I modded it to increase the maximum volume of repetitions. The LPB-1 worked very well with the TS and the RAT and is great for giving that highlight at the time of solos.”

The Pedalstation is true bypass and features its own internal 9-Volt source with a P4 output that means it can power other pedals in a chain. 

