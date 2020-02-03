Watch: Someone has built four effects pedals into an original Sony PlayStation 1

We love a good pedal mod, and the original Playstation gets us misty-eyed with late 90s nostalgia, so the latest project by Thiago Ferri, aka tethinhas on Instagram, has made us very happy indeed, He's gone and built four effects pedals into an original PlayStation chassis and called it the Pedalstation 1.

The Pedalstation 1 is packing some great choices too with an Ibanez Tube Screamer TS808, a ProCo RAT, the Mad Professor Deep Blue Delay and an Electro-Harmonix LPB-1.

“The combination TS + RAT is incredible and you can take a huge range of tones with these two," says Ferri, "ranging from light saturation to high gain. Deep Blue is a clean and direct to-the-point delay that opens the door to creativity.

“I modded it to increase the maximum volume of repetitions. The LPB-1 worked very well with the TS and the RAT and is great for giving that highlight at the time of solos.”

(Image credit: Ferri / Facebook)

The Pedalstation is true bypass and features its own internal 9-Volt source with a P4 output that means it can power other pedals in a chain.

To follow Thiago Ferri's future projects head to his Instagram