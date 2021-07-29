Rush unveils unseen footage of Neil Peart’s last recorded drum solo

To celebrate 40 years since the release of their iconic album, Moving Pictures, Rush has announced that the directors cut of the 2019 film, Cinema Strangiato will be screened in cinemas worldwide this Autumn. In order to promote the one-night-only screening on 9 September, the band has uploaded a 60-second clip of Neil Peart - who you recently voted the greatest drummer of all time - performing his final recorded drum solo to its official YouTube channel.

The clip is taken from Cygnus X-1/The Story So Far, and largely feature’s Neil playing on his snare while triggering his famous MalletKAT before moving around the kit while the video fades.

Rush: Cinema Strangiato - Directors Cut, meanwhile promises to give audiences “a special look into R40 LIVE, with a revamped setlist including new additions of bonus tracks One Little Victory and Red Barchetta as well as Cygnus X-1/The Story So Far."

As well as this, the screening will include performances of Animate, Closer to the Heart, Subdivisions, and Tom Sawyer; outakes and unreleased backstage footage, plus interviews with Tom Morello, Billy Corgan, Taylor Hawkins, producer Nick Raskulinecz and more.

Tickets to view the screenings will go on sale 3 August. For more information on how to book, click here.