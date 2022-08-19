Watch Red Hot Chili Peppers’ new Tippa My Tongue music video

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a new music video accompanying their latest single, Tippa My Tongue.

Taken from the forthcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen – due out on 14th October – the Rick Rubin-produced track is quintessential Chili Peppers, driven by a deep funk groove and laced with a hefty dose of acid rock.

Featuring trippy animation by Julien Calemard and Thami Nabil, the band’s latest vid is a psychedelic extravaganza and was directed by Malia James (opens in new tab) with creative direction by guitarist John Frusciante’s girlfriend, Marcia Pinna aka Aura T-09.

Return of the Dream Canteen (opens in new tab) follows up this year’s Unlimited Love (opens in new tab) album and was announced by the band during a live concert in Denver, Colorado last month.

It was a surprise for fans, many of whom didn’t expect the news so soon after Red Hot Chili Peppers’ latest album release.

However, Frusciante had previously alluded to the prospect of more new material during an interview with Total Guitar.

“Before we knew it, we had way more songs than we’d ever written for a record before,” he recalled, adding, “I definitely feel like we saved some of the best stuff for the potential next album.”

Speaking of their new album, a band statement on the Red Hot Chili Peppers website (opens in new tab) reads:

“We went in search of ourselves as the band that we have somehow always been. Just for the fun of it we jammed and learned some old songs. Before long we started the mysterious process of building new songs. A beautiful bit of chemistry meddling that had befriended us hundreds of times along the way…

“When all was said and done, our moody love for each other and the magic of music had gifted us with more songs than we knew what to do with. Well we figured it out. 2 double albums released back to back.”

Pre-order Return of the Dream Canteen here (opens in new tab).