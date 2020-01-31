Watch: Pearl Jam's 'lost' original video for Even Flow surfaces online 28 years later

Pearl Jam might be gearing up to release new album Gigaton in March but a previously lost 28-year-old piece of their past from the height of grunge has unexpectedly surfaced online; an edit of the original promotional video to Even Flow, the second single from debut album Ten.

Directed by Rocky Schenck in Los Angeles on 31 January 31, 1992 before the soon-to-be-huge band left for a European tour, Pearl Jam were unhappy enough with the end results for the video to be swiftly canned. And never seen again… until now.

Pearl Jam in 1992, former drummer Dave Abbruzzese picture on the right (Image credit: Niels Van Iperen / Getty)

The zoo-based concept for the video was based on an idea by the bands-then spiritual leader, guitarist Stone Gossard. Schenck filmed the band in a facility with a set featuring trees and cages at night, reportedly bringing in wildlife for effect.

"Yes, this was my idea," owns up Gossard in the retrospective book Pearl Jam 20. "Some of it was filmed in a zoo after dark, and the rest of it was us jamming on the side of a cliff. It was more "big rock" than we wanted. I'm not sure it will ever be seen."

"It was awful. And we knew at the time it was awful." Jeff Ament

He's half right – neither the wildlife or the cliff scenes are shown in the edit. Only the band's performance footage on the 'zoo' set.

"It was awful," adds bassist Jeff Ament in the book. "And we knew at the time it was awful."

The debacle was compounded when former drummer Dave Abbruzzese allegedly damaged his wrists during takes and went to hospital following the filming. But in true hero mode, he went on to drum for the band's European tour with a splint. We salute you, Dave!

The band went on to shoot a life video with Josh Taft for the song with a new recording of the song featuring Abbruzzese on drums that you can see below. Pearl Jam went on to become huge that year, as did grunge in general.