Watch Paul Gilbert demo his new DiMarzio PG-13 mini-humbuckers

Paul Gilbert is rarely seen without one of his myriad Ibanez Fireman signature models, but what they all have in common is DiMarzio pickups - and now Paul has launched a whole new signature model, the PG-13 mini-humbuckers.

In the video above, Paul takes you through the sounds he gets from the pickups, and serves up some seriously tasty jams, while demonstrating how he gets his tones for Mr Big’s live shows.

Paul describes the key attribute of the mini-humbuckers as “clarity”, stating, “I just plugged it in, played it, and went, ‘Oh, this is good.’”

Head over to DiMarzio for more info, and for more from Paul and his rig, dive in to our latest interview with the man himself: Paul Gilbert: "Fast playing is the musical equivalent of filling space"