Watch Max Portnoy play through Tallah - The Silo

Fans of prog drumming hero Mike Portnoy might expect a playthrough from his son, Max, to take them on a prog-metal journey from behind a monstrous kit. However in a brand new playthrough track from his band, Tallah, Max Portnoy demonstrates that his style is his own.

Filmed from above and behind his four-piece kit, Max takes us through the 4:23 song, The Silo, with an onslaught of nu-metal-inspired grooves making use of a double pedal and an array of Sabian cymbals for accents.

Tallah’s debut album, Matriphagy, is due for release 2 October, and is available for preorder now. You can hear the studio version of The Silo below.