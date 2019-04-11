Watch John Mayer and Ed Sheeran join forces with PRS Silver Sky guitars

Two of guitar’s biggest stars joined forces this week, as Ed Sheeran accompanied John Mayer onstage at Tokyo’s iconic Budokan venue to perform two of the singer-songwriters’ biggest hits - and both could be seen brandishing Mayer’s signature PRS Silver Sky electric guitar.

Ed joined Mayer for 2006’s Belief, before Mayer let rip on a monster solo during Sheeran’s Thinking Out Loud.

While John toted a Golden Mesa version of his signature model, it looks like he hooked his buddy Ed up with a custom colour for his Silver Sky, which boasts a purple finish that’s not currently available to buy.

Wonder if we’ll see Mayer return the favour and sport one of Ed’s Sheeran acoustics any time soon...

That's not the only hot John Mayer news to land this week; the blues hero recently expressed his thoughts on what makes a great electric, claiming that “90 per cent of a guitar to me is the slack in the strings”.