Watch Joe Bonamassa play shred metal licks on a Steinberger

I finally was invited to the shred lounge on the backline bus after years on the waiting list. 😎👍 pic.twitter.com/relgAwWcZOMarch 12, 2019

Joe Bonamassa is the very definition of a modern-day guitar hero - so much so that you lot named him the best blues guitarist of 2018, but as a new video shows, his electric guitar playing can get far heavier than you might think.

In a clip posted on Twitter, the vintage-guitar enthusiast can be seen indulging in some harmonic-minor shred and palm-muted chug on... a headless Steinberger of all things.

“I finally was invited to the shred lounge on the backline bus after years on the waiting list,” Bonamassa joked.

While his choice of guitar may prove surprising, it echoes recent comments Joe made to us, where he stated, “What surprises me now, more than anything, is the affordability of a great sound.”

