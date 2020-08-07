More

Watch Jason Isbell show his vintage guitar collection – including his '59 'Redeye' Gibson Les Paul

"It got out of hand pretty quickly," says the guitarist about his vintage instrument collecting

There's no doubt that Jason Isbell has songwriting and guitar chops (and he's even giving lessons too), but his actual electric guitar collection is becoming a talking point too – especially since he acquired one of the finest 1959 Les Paul 'Bursts on the planet; 'Redeye' that previously belonged to late Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King.

GQ magazine had the opportunity of looking at the collection (in a socially-distanced style) but it looks like something went wrong with the sound so they had to use the camera audio feed. Nevertheless, Isbell's insight is worth hearing here. 