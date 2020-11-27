Watch Ibanez artist Martin Miller play the ultimate 80s guitar medley featuring Van Halen, A-Ha, Depeche Mode and Peter Gabriel songs

The 80s medley above isn't just a great showcase for the musical prowess of Ibanez signature artist Martin Miller – not just a great guitarist but he sings too – and his Session Band but also the incredible production captured at Weltklang Tonstudio in Plauen, Germany.
Of course, the guitar tones are stellar – provided by Ibanez, Neural DSP Quad Cortex and one of the best guitar amp modelling units around, Fractal Audio AxeFX III.
The band play through the following 80s hits (our fave has to be their version of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence with some great extended passages):
1. Van Halen - Jump
2. Survivor - Eye of the Tiger
3. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer
4. Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants to Rule the World
5. A-Ha - Take on Me
6. Europe - The Final Countdown
7. Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence