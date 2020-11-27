Watch Ibanez artist Martin Miller play the ultimate 80s guitar medley featuring Van Halen, A-Ha, Depeche Mode and Peter Gabriel songs

The 80s medley above isn't just a great showcase for the musical prowess of Ibanez signature artist Martin Miller – not just a great guitarist but he sings too – and his Session Band but also the incredible production captured at Weltklang Tonstudio in Plauen, Germany.

Of course, the guitar tones are stellar – provided by Ibanez, Neural DSP Quad Cortex and one of the best guitar amp modelling units around, Fractal Audio AxeFX III.

(Image credit: Ibanez)

The band play through the following 80s hits (our fave has to be their version of Depeche Mode's Enjoy The Silence with some great extended passages):

1. Van Halen - Jump

2. Survivor - Eye of the Tiger

3. Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer

4. Tears for Fears - Everybody Wants to Rule the World

5. A-Ha - Take on Me

6. Europe - The Final Countdown

7. Depeche Mode - Enjoy the Silence