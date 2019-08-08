Watch Gary Holt talk about his love of Marshall amps

As part of Marshall’s In The Cabin video series, Gary Holt of Exodus and Slayer popped into their temporary off-stite HQ at this year's Download Festival to talk tone, and have a noodle on the British guitar amplifier giant’s Studio Vintage Series.

A long-time Marshall player, Holt typically runs two Silver Jubilee 100-watt heads in his Slayer rig with some distortion and an Ibanez Tubescreamer in the signal path. This rig-rundown with TC Electronic is good primer for anyone looking to nail Holt’s Slayer tone.

Other artists who popped by Marshall’s cabin include John 5 of Rob Zombie’s band, Lzzy Hale of Halestorm, and Fredrik Åkesson of Opeth.

Looking at that this year’s Download lineup and thinking about who plays Marshalls, there’s one young up-and-coming player who calls himself Slash who would be ideal for this sort of relatable content. Hmm… Over to you, Marshall!

In the meantime, see here for more details on the Studio Vintage Series. The premise behind it is really quite simple: Marshall take their classic amplifier lineup and scale it down into a 20-watt format that's switchable to 5-watt.

Check out our review of Marshall’s Studio Vintage Combo here.