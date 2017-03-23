Watch Fit For An Autopsy's Will Putney rip on Black Mammoth guitar playthrough

New Jersey deathcore riff merchants Fit For An Autopsy have just dropped a crushing new album, The Great Collapse, and we have an exclusive playthrough of the heavy-hitting Black Mammoth from guitarist/producer Will Putney.

In the video, Putney delivers some almightily tight picking on his Ibanez Prestige, with some tasty taps and extended chords thrown in for good measure.

If this track floats your boat, there's plenty more to be heard on The Great Collapse, which is available now from Good Fight Music.