Watch Cellar Darling's Merlin Sutter deliver blistering Insomnia drum playthrough

Hurdy-gurdy-wielding Swiss progsters Cellar Darling recently dropped second album The Spell to considerable acclaim, and in this exclusive video, drummer Merlin Sutter unleashes the fury on single Insomnia.

Captured at YouTube’s London Studio, Merlin winds his way through the songs timings with precision, displaying a range of chops and grooves and putting it all together with some tasty Portnoy-esque hand/foot fill combinations on his punchy-sounding acrylic Tama Silverstar Mirage.

Tama Silverstar Mirage (acrylic, Crystal Ice)

Bass drum: 22”X16”

Toms: 10”x7”, 12”x8”, 14”x12”, 16”x14”

Snare: 14”x6” Tama Starphonic Brass

Cymbals: Zildjian K Custom Special Dry 15” hi-hats,

Zildjian K Custom Special Dry 21” Ride,

Zildjian K Custom Special Dry 19” Crash,

Zildjian K Custom Special Dry 20” Crash

Zildjian K Custom 19” Dark Crash

Zildjian K Custom 17” Fast Crash

Zildjian K Custom 19” Hybrid China

Zildjian FX 12” Spiral Stacker

Heads: Remo Powerstroke P4 Clear (bass drum), Powerstroke 77 Coated Clear Dot (snare) Emperor Clear (toms)

Sticks: Vic Firth 5A

Hardware: Tama Speed Cobra single pedal, Tama Roadpro hardware

The Spell is out now via Nuclear Blast Records.